  • Bartlett woman indicted on DUI, vehicular homicide

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Bartlett woman has been indicted by the District Attorney after a crash killed a 27-year-old woman in northeast Memphis.

    Blakley Jenkins, 30, was indicted for vehicular homicide involving intoxication and recklessness driving while under the influence of marijuana, Xanax, and a toxic level of antihistamine.

    The crash happened July 6, 2018 around 1:30 p.m. Investigators said Jenkins' Chevrolet Tahoe exited I-40 at a high rate of speed. She hit the edge of a concrete median and crossed several lanes of traffic on Jackson Avenue.

    Jenkins hit another vehicle and killed driver Jasmine Latrice Cole.

    Authorities said Jenkins also had a prior DUI conviction from 2015.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories