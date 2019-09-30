Bartlett woman indicted on DUI, vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Bartlett woman has been indicted by the District Attorney after a crash killed a 27-year-old woman in northeast Memphis.
Blakley Jenkins, 30, was indicted for vehicular homicide involving intoxication and recklessness driving while under the influence of marijuana, Xanax, and a toxic level of antihistamine.
The crash happened July 6, 2018 around 1:30 p.m. Investigators said Jenkins' Chevrolet Tahoe exited I-40 at a high rate of speed. She hit the edge of a concrete median and crossed several lanes of traffic on Jackson Avenue.
Jenkins hit another vehicle and killed driver Jasmine Latrice Cole.
Authorities said Jenkins also had a prior DUI conviction from 2015.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}