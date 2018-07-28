Base of Jefferson Davis statue removed in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews in Downtown Memphis are working to remove the base of the confederate statues in Downtown Memphis.
The pedestal that once held the Jefferson Davis statue can be seen on the back of a trailer going down Front St.
Crews removed the base of the statue early Saturday morning.
Multiple streets are blocked in the area.
The Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues were removed last year.
