Bass Pro holding national hiring event

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bass Pro is holding a national hiring event tomorrow.

    The hiring event is for the holiday season, but there is a possibility it could turn into a job after the season.

    It will go from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all Bass Pro shops.

    In the Memphis area, there are two-- one at the pyramid downtown and the other at Shelby Crossing.

    You do not have to apply ahead of time, walk-ins are welcome. 

