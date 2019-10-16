Bass Pro holding national hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bass Pro is holding a national hiring event tomorrow.
The hiring event is for the holiday season, but there is a possibility it could turn into a job after the season.
It will go from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all Bass Pro shops.
In the Memphis area, there are two-- one at the pyramid downtown and the other at Shelby Crossing.
You do not have to apply ahead of time, walk-ins are welcome.
