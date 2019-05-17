0 Batesville's annual festival brings in big business for local owners

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A weekend music festival in Batesville will attract nearly twice the city’s population.

Springfest has been going on for more than 20 years.

FOX13 found out the festival’s mission is to create a strong downtown Batesville.

Trending stories:

Merchants on the square in Batesville said the festival gets people downtown and once they come down here they keep coming back.

12,000 people are expected to jam the square in Batesville through tonight and tomorrow. That is more than the Batesville’s population itself.

Karen Patterson runs Square Arts, a gift shop and arts store on the square. She understands the magnitude of the event.

“Well, it’s huge, uh, the newspaper will get you three percent of the population of Panola County, but you can come here and reach all of them,” Patterson said.

TJ Mah opened the Burger Shop on the square in Batesville 6 months ago. He called this weekend an unprecedented opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come into downtown to check us out, especially for a new business like us to have this and promote,” Mah said.

The festival is a Main Street program that works with Panola County’s businesses sectors to help draw more attention to businesses on the square, so people will shop here first.

“I have people that come in and we have been here six years and they say they never knew we were here, so that’s what it does for us,” Mah said.

With 12,000 people in downtown Batesville, police told FOX13 every officer will be on duty tomorrow.

They also said they have never had an incident at Springfest.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.