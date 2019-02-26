Battle over Confederate statues goes before Court of Appeals

City of Memphis are in Nashville to continue the battle over the statues taken down last year.
They’re going against the Sons of Confederacy who hope to bring back Confederate statues.
The case With the Court of Appeals between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Memphis Greenspace is starting now.— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) February 26, 2019
Allan Wade who represents Memphis City Council is speaking now saying “We see this appeal very differently.”— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) February 26, 2019
The Nathan Bedford Forrest statue once stood in Health Sciences Park in the Medical district.
He and Jefferson Davis were leaders in the Confederacy. Their statues were removed in December of 2017, but the Sons of Confederate Veterans has taken legal action to try to bring them back.
Related: Lawsuit claims City of Memphis 'desecrated' grave sites of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife
The legal continues battle is going to the court of appeals in Nashville.
The group filed the appeal after lower courts rejected their bid to get control of the statues. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the removal of the statues is illegal.
FOX13 will have a crew in Nashville today to bring LIVE updates from the courtroom.
Doug Jones; Sons of Confederate Veterans attorney says “we would ask that the court protect these monuments, this is American History.”— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) February 26, 2019
