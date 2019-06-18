BBB issues alert on Memphis based shoe company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) issued an alert about a Memphis based shoe company.
Tippy Tot Shoes is an online retailer of children’s shoes.
According to the BBB, they have received 26 complaints since January of 2019 from consumers all across the United States.
Tippy Tot Shoes has failed to respond to six of these complaints; another four complaints remain unresolved and six of the complaints are pending.
Tippy Tot Shoes has an “F” rating with BBB.
Customer complaints filed with the BBB allege that merchandise was ordered online from Tippy Tot Shoes but never received. Customers also told BBB that the company has been unresponsive to phone calls and emails when they try to reach them to resolve concerns.
A woman in Kansas told BBB she placed an order for $60.50 and has not received her merchandise.
"Although you can’t beat the convenience of getting what you need at the click of a button, consumers are urged to check out any online retailer prior to ordering to be sure the business is reputable, the BBB said.
