BBB issues warning about 2 apartment complexes in the Mid-South

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about two apartment complexes in the Mid-South.

Officials with the BBB told FOX13 the apartment complexes have earned F ratings due to unanswered and unresolved complaints from tenants.

Eden at Watersedge Apartment and Townhomes in Memphis has accrued 32 complaints in the last three years and Legacy at Westwind Apartments in Horn Lake has accrued 14 complaints in the last three years.

Renters at the Legacy at Westwind Apartments said the apartments they were given were not in move-in condition when their leases began.

When they reached out to management regarding repairs, they were not completed in a timely fashion. In some cases, they were not completed at all.

A Horn Lake renter told officials his air conditioning was not working when he moved in back in May 2019. He immediately submitted a repair order – but three months later it was not fixed.

"They bought a window unit, but it only kept my living room cool," he said. "I have 4 other rooms that I can't go in because you might pass out due to heat exhaustion."

Officials are also investigating 32 complaints at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments and Townhomes in Memphis. In the last three years, 8 of those happened in the last 12 months.

Some renters at the Memphis apartment complex said they have no air conditioning or heat, no water, and mold damage. Multiple repairs have not been completed despite requests from tenants.

A renter said her apartment has a leaky air conditioner, stopped-up garbage disposal, and broken dishwasher. "They tell me someone is coming but no one has come to fix it," she told BBB. "My house smells like old mildew when you first walk in because of all the water that has stained my carpet."

Another tenant at the complex said her apartment has flooded five times in the last month – causing fungus to grow in her home. "You can see the stem of a mushroom actually growing out of my wall," she said.

The BBB has sent each company a letter expressing its concerns about the number and nature of the complaints.

If you are experiencing issues with your apartment complex, please contact the BBB. You can file a complaint at bbb.org.

