BBB: New scam targeting the elderly could lead to Medicare fraud, identity theft

A new nationwide scam targeting the elderly could lead to Medicare fraud and identity theft.

The Better Business Bureau told FOX13 the scammers offer free testing for genetic history in exchange for Medicare information.

A West Memphis woman told FOX13 she is one of the people who got the call.

Judy Craig is a cancer survivor. Now in remission, she said she likes to spend time with her three dogs.

"I have always been a fighter, raised on a farm picking cotton fields," said Craig.

Now, she's dealing with annoying phone calls from scammers trying to get her Medicare information.

She said they promised to send her something called a free home cancer detection kit.

"I said, 'I am not giving you my Medicare information over the phone. You can send it to my doctor's office.' She wanted to argue with me, so I just hung up," Craig said.

Craig told FOX13 she knew better, but the BBB said other people have been fooled.

BBB officials told FOX13 this type of scam is popping up all over the country.

FOX13 checked the BBB scam tracker and found 641 cases reported since the beginning of the year -- 27 of those cases were reported locally.

"They are out to get our Medicare numbers and use it for their own use or someone else's," Craig said.

BBB officials told FOX13 they believe the scammers hope Medicare will approve the cost of the device, which could be in the thousands of dollars.

The Medicare information could be used for identity theft.

Craig said she has tried blocking the calls.

"You are not getting social security number, nothing. It is bad enough you have my telephone number," she said.

But they continue to call. She said she hopes the scammers will eventually give up because as a cancer survivor, she won't.

Craig said it is frustrating.

"When I am actually doing something, I have to stop and pick up the phone," she said.

Officials told FOX13 they've had reports of the scammers going door-to-door in Memphis. If that ever happens, close the door and call the police.

