0 BBB warning customers about turning to online banks for loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are issuing warnings about turning to an online bank to get a loan when you have nowhere else to go because of bad credit or mounting debt.

A Memphis woman said she was approved for a loan from an online bank but backed out when the fees started to mount every time she called them.

FOX13 spoke with the woman and the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about the dangers of these potential scams.

Darla Woolridge told FOX13 she needed a loan and a local bank would offer one. So she went online and filled out an application on a website called “gobank.com.”

They called her to say the loan had been approved, but she had to pay initial fees of $750 using a gift card – and then contacted her to ask for more money.

This bank wanted Woolridge to pay more than $1,500 in fees using gift cards for a $25,000 loan.

When FOX13 called the bank, they said the interest on that would be 10 percent annually.

BBB officials said the woman may have been correct in thinking it was a scam because there are some online banking sites that are not legitimate.

“When you are doing business online with anyone that you have not met in person, you want to make sure you do your homework,” said Nancy Crawford, of the BBB. “If you can’t get a loan from your own legitimate bank, where you have an account, chances are you can’t get one online from somebody else.”

The person who said he was the manager of the online bank told FOX13 whoever asked Woolridge to pay an extra $895 made a mistake.

They maintained the claim that they are legitimate, but Woolridge said there were too many red flags.

The BBB said to avoid any lender who:

Requests and upfront fee prior to obtaining your loan

Promises that you'll get a loan regardless of your credit problems

Asks you to wire transfer money, pay an individual or buy gift cards for upfront fees

Tells you to inflate your income on your loan application

Pressures you to apply for more money than you need

Pressures you into monthly payments you can't afford

Pressures you to sign documents you haven't read

Promises one set of terms verbally and gives you a different set of terms in the contract with no legit explanation for the change

Tells you to sign blank forms that they will fill in later

Says you can't have copies of the documents you have signed

Asks you to sign a loan that has credit insurance or other extra products you didn't want

