Beale Street Bucks coming back with certain restrictions

Beale Street Bucks is coming back to the historic entertainment district.
On Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council voted to bring back the charge with certain stipulations.
The stipulations have not been released, and are still being discussed.
The stipulation will be added as part of a compromise with some council members who expressed concerns about the program.
The old charge was $5, but the new cost has not been decided.
