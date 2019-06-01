0 Beale Street Bucks program could continue next month pending city council vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Beale Street Bucks program could continue next month.

The Memphis city council will decide during its meeting on Tuesday if it wants to continue the $5 cover charge on Beale Street on the weekends.

Since the program started on May 10 it has collected a total of $175,200.

People pay the fee at 10 p.m. before they can get on the iconic street.

“It’s not good, this is a public street and we should not have to pay five dollars to come on the street,” said Colton Davinson.

The program was initially put in place after shots fired in the area caused a stampede on Beale on May 5.

Some are skeptical that the $5 charge will reduce crime on the street.

“Crime is still going to affect no matter how much you pay. I mean people can still walk in people are going to get drunk here anyways so it’s not going to matter,” said Davinson.

On Sunday a crowd pushed through the entrance to Beale Street.

A woman was arrested after she jumped on a cop car. Two other men were arrested as well.

The first weekend of the program collected a little over $37,105.

The following week – $40,950. For Memorial Day weekend about $97,145.

The Downtown Memphis Commission told FOX13 that money would go toward security measures like cameras, bollards and a fence around Handy Park.

The commission would need to get approval from city council.

Others said it might be worth continuing the program.

“I’ve heard there have been some problems. Might be a good thing to try it out and review it in a couple months,” said Mark Holley.

The city council will make a decision on Tuesday.

