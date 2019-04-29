0 Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the Mid-South are getting ready for the Beale Street Music Festival. The three-day event will have four stages with over 60 musical acts from today and beyond.

Here's a guide that will help you navigate parking, information on showtimes and ticket pricing.

Tickets

There are three categories of tickets that you can purchase - single day, three passes, and the exclusive VIP experience.

If your an early bird then you probably already got your tickets (and you probably saved some money). Below is the pricing for the tickets if you plan to purchase them today.

Three day passes - $180

Single day tickets - $60 til May 2 at midnight, $65 after that

VIP Experience - $649, $749 for parking included

For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

Parking

Once you purchase your tickets, you need to know the best place to park. This can be a real hassle if you don't know where the closest parking garages are.

Below is a list of the parking garages closest to the festival.

Parking Lot at Beale and Front, 28 Beale St.

Parking Lot on Front at Orpheum, 51 Peabody Place

TN Brewery Garage, 495 Tennessee St.

Parking Lot on Front near MLGW, 247 S. Front St.

Chisca Parking Lot/Garage, 272 S. Main St.

Click here for a map of parking garages in Downtown Memphis.

The festival also has a parking section dedicated to those with mobility limitations. The entrance for disable parking is on Riverside Dr. at Union Ave. If you want to park in this section, you must have a visible state-issued place card or license plate. Parking for this area is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on accessibility-related needs email access@memphisinmay.org.

Showtimes

Now you need to know what time your favorite artist will perform. The three-day event will have over 60 artists perform on four stages.

Click here for a stage map of the festival.

Look below for the showtimes of each artist.

Always remember to have a good time and don't drink and drive. For more information on the Beale Street Music Festival 2019, click here.

