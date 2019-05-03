0 Beale Street Music Festival has significant impact on Memphis hotel bookings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Beale Street Musical Festival is not the only kick off to Memphis in May, the Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association said this is the start of the busiest month of the year for this region’s hospitality industry.

There are about 18,000 hotel rooms in the Memphis-Shelby County hotel market, and most of them are filling for this weekend’s Beale Street Musical Festival.

“It’s the number one room night demand generator for our industry here in Memphis. There’s no other bigger weekend,” said Wayne Tabor, the President of the Metropolitan Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association.

Tabor said downtown hotels are almost 100 percent full and the impact it is making is not just near Beale Street. He said hotels in East Memphis, the Medical District and even as far as Whitehaven are getting a boost too.

“Out that way they’re at 85-90 percent occupancy,” Tabor said.

The owner of the Holiday Inn Express along Elvis Presley Blvd. said his hotel filled up almost 40 days before this weekend.

Tabor said the second busiest weekend is the World BBQ Contest, followed by Memorial Day Weekend which creates so much demand, Tabor said the impact is felt outside of Memphis too.

“Heck even the Arkansas and Mississippi hotels are feeling the effects of this weekend and they’ll feel it all month,” he said.

