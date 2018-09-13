0 Beale Street safety project not including every venue in Entertainment District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Protecting the Beale Street Entertainment District continues to be a discussion with Memphis leaders.

Beale Street leaders say the plan to make Beale safer is starting to come together. Tuesday night the Memphis City Council approved 24 recommendations to make that happen.

One of the recommendations approved is the revival of Beale Street Bucks.

But the voucher program will not provide an extra layer of security to Purple Haze.

The Downtown Memphis Commision manages Beale Street.

"It's a very comprehensive plan that we are implementing we have already started,” said Jennifer Oswalt.

Purple Haze is the Only Beale Street Entertainment District night club that is not physically on Beale.

"In order to include Purple Haze which is in the district set up by the parks service we would have to close Second – and that is not something traffic does on a normal basis,” Oswalt said.

Police said Jeremy Beck shot four people inside Purple Haze early Monday morning.

In less than a year at least three shootings have taken place in or in front of Purple Haze.

Oswalt said there have been conversations with Purple Haze management to improve safety in their club. Purple Haze management voluntarily decided to close their club to reevaluate their security protocol.

"The later it gets, the more people have been drinking the more can happen. I think we just need to help get their security measures in line with everyone else,” Oswalt said.

Oswalt said the specifics of the Beale Street Program have not been finalized as of yet.

