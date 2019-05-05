- The rain is gone with clouds clearing through the day
- We’re starting in the 50s with highs reaching the mid-70s
- 80s return Monday with dry skies expected through Tuesday
- Showers and storms return Wednesday and Thursday
- Wet weather expected through Saturday of next weekend
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
