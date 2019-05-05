  • Beautiful, mild temperatures forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • The rain is gone with clouds clearing through the day
    • We’re starting in the 50s with highs reaching the mid-70s
    • 80s return Monday with dry skies expected through Tuesday
    • Showers and storms return Wednesday and Thursday
    • Wet weather expected through Saturday of next weekend
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories