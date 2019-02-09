0 Bed bugs found in unit of Memphis senior living center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents are uneasy after bed bugs were found in a senior living center in Raleigh.

The corporate office for Luther Trace – which oversees the living center – said the bed bugs were reported and treated on Friday.

Wesley Living Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Budynas said they found bed bugs in one room but treated two other rooms and the lobby just in case.

A viewer sent FOX13 a picture of caution tape blocking off the lobby and furniture on Thursday.

The viewer wanted to be anonymous and told FOX13 they were bitten by a bedbug Thursday afternoon.

Budynas said bed bugs were found in the room on Friday and that’s when crews started a heat treatment.

“Bed bugs are something very serious,” said Carolyn Phillips.

Phillips said she was checking out the area for one of her friends but is now thinking twice.

“That’s very concerning and they are widely spread I’d be very concerned about that,” said Phillips.

Budynas explained crews used the heat treatment on two other rooms and the lobby just in case.

He said the treatment finished yesterday and the crews have not seen bedbugs since.

The corporate office said they will check on the room for the next 30 days to make sure everything is clear.

