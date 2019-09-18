Beer will soon be sold during all on-campus home games at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials with the University of Memphis have confirmed beer sales for all on-campus home games.
Joy Touliatos, the administrator of permits for the city, told FOX13 the license for beer sales was approved Wednesday during a Memphis Alcohol Commission meeting.
Although beer sales are currently allowed at basketball and football games, beer sales will soon be available at other sporting events at U of M.
Touliatos has not confirmed when the sales will begin.
That means beer sales will be allowed women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, track and field, baseball, softball, and special home events.
Beer is currently sold at the Liberty Bowl during Memphis football games since 2009.
