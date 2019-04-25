0 Bees swarm local man's camper, wall consumed by honey comb

HERNANDO, Miss. - A Hernando man’s camping trailer is full of honey bees. He wants them out, but he is now at his wits end about what to do.

The bees have swarmed Donald Davis’ trailer. They’re going in around a power cord, which is ironic because Davis himself feels powerless.

“I hope that I can find a man that does bees… and get that queen bee out of there so I can pull my trailer where it needs to be,” he said. “I can’t just have them in there.”

There were countless live bees and other dead bees in the window of the trailer.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Video shows the bees have built a massive honeycomb inside the drawers and walls of the camper.

FOX13 called an exterminator and two beekeepers about the problem. They explained the bees are federally protected and said Donald Davis should not mess with them.

The beekeepers said it will cost between $150 to $600 to remove the swarm, depending on how big the problem is.

“They had built a whole honeycomb in there apparently, and they were just swarming everywhere,” Davis said while detailing the issue. “They are crawling all through them holes, going into the wall of the trailer, going from the outside.”

Even if you get all of the bees out, you still have to get all of the honey comb out of the walls of the trailer because if you don’t it will attract other bugs.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.