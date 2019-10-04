0 Ben Carson and local leaders announce new development in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A portion of Union Avenue near Danny Thomas Boulevard is about to get a major facelift.

Friday, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson along with senator Marsha Blackburn and congressman David Kustoff announced plans to build a mixed-use development that will be called Union Row.

It’s a project Memphis resident James Pruett welcomes.

“This is a very up and coming part of Memphis right here. We have a lot of businesses here and a lot of people need to be catered to over here,” Pruett explained.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, senator Marsha Blackburn, and congressman David Kustoff got a first-hand look at what the first phase of the development will look like.

Kustoff told FOX13, “This is such an exciting project. You think about the people it’s going to lead who want to live in downtown Memphis and want to live in this area.”

This massive project is in the heart of downtown Memphis. It spans at least 13 acres of land here on Union Avenue.

It’s going to residential, businesses, and office spaces. Done in multiple phases, phase 1 will cost $500 million.

A hefty price tag indeed but, at least 20% of the development is supposed to be considered affordable housing.

With the size of the project, Kustoff see’s Memphians benefiting a lot. “Think about the construction you see right here and the jobs that it’s going to create. When we talked about this project, it’s $950 million that’s going to go right here in economy.”

Only time will tell how much the city and its people gain from this development.

Demolition of the buildings will start later this year. Construction is expected to start sometime next year.

Based on market demand, the developer anticipates two to four phases to complete the development.

