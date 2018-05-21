Berclair store owner left to pick up the pieces after multiple burglaries

A Berclair convenience store continues to be a burglary target.
Trending stories:
- Teen holds umbrella over woman in wheelchair to protect her from sun while she waits for bus
- Senior dies day before high school graduation in horrific crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The owner of the Smile Mart on the 700 block of Waring Road told FOX13 he is at a loss on what to do about crime.
His store has been hit multiple times since he opened five years ago.
FOX13’s Shelby Sansone is at the Smile Mart on Waring road this morning with the surveillance footage of the men the owner says is responsible.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}