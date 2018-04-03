  • Bernie Sanders plans trip to Memphis for MLK50 events

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bernie Sanders will make a trip to Memphis to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday.

    Sanders said is a tweet, " I'll join civil rights and labor leaders tomorrow in Memphis to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination."

     

     

    In another tweet, he asked people to remember Dr. king was organizing a multi-racial Poor People's Campaign in Memphis, Tennessee.

     

     

    FOX13 covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago. On Wednesday, April 4, we’ll bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary of his depth.

    We’ll be live across Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery.Coverage will feature in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, extensive archive of photos, audio and video – as we focus on the life of Dr. King and his dream for equality.

    Join our LIVE coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Good Morning Memphis.

