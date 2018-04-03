Bernie Sanders plans trip to Memphis for MLK50 events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bernie Sanders will make a trip to Memphis to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday.
Sanders said is a tweet, " I'll join civil rights and labor leaders tomorrow in Memphis to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination."
I'll join civil rights and labor leaders tomorrow in Memphis to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination. Dr. King was not only one of the great civil rights leaders of the 20th century. He was also at the forefront of the fight for economic justice.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 3, 2018
In another tweet, he asked people to remember Dr. king was organizing a multi-racial Poor People's Campaign in Memphis, Tennessee.
Let us never forget that at the time of his death Martin Luther King was organizing a multi-racial Poor People's Campaign and that he was assassinated in Memphis as he supported sanitation workers who were on strike for better wages and working conditions.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 3, 2018
FOX13 covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago. On Wednesday, April 4, we’ll bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary of his depth.
We’ll be live across Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery.Coverage will feature in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, extensive archive of photos, audio and video – as we focus on the life of Dr. King and his dream for equality.
Join our LIVE coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Good Morning Memphis.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Suspect in custody after man killed, woman injured in North Mississippi double shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}