Best Buy holding nationwide job fair

The retail giant is hiring thousands of people for the holiday season, according to Best Buy.
The hiring event will take place on Oct. 17 at all its stores.
"People looking for a fun and rewarding job, or just looking for extra cash can apply in-person or online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising to inventory. Interviews will take place the same day, " Best Buy said.
Benefits for employees include a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility, and an employee discount.
