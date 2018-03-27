0 Best Easter brunches and events across the city this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you and your family are looking for the best ways to celebrate Easter, here's a list of events and brunches across the city.

Saturday, March 31st - 22nd Annual Bunny 5K Run - 9a.m.

SRVS Kids and families will be hosting the event at The Grove @ Oak Court Mall. Runners begin at 9 am, walkers start immediately after. Expect face painting, children's games, and a Easter egg hunt. Make sure you sign up by the 29th.

Saturday, March 31st – Easter Happy Hours @ Loflin Yard – 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Loflin Yard plans to host smoke house specialties and spring cocktails. There will also be an Easter Bunny dog costume contest and an adult Easter Eggs hunt at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Egg Roulette @ the Pumping Station – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pumping station plans to hold their annual Roulette. Here's the rules, two people face each other, they pick an egg and hope it's not raw. At the same time, they slam the egg on their forehead. The loser gets egg on their face while the winner goes to the next round.

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Brunch @ The Capital Grille

Enjoy brunch after your Easter service! Be sure to reserve a spot!

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Brunch @ Tug’s Casual Grill – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another Easter brunch! Enjoy crab cake benedict, Cajun omelet, French toast, chicken tenders, and more!

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Sunday Brunch @ Owen Brennan’s – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

​​​​​​​This event will sell out! Make reservations as soon as possible. They do plan to hold a few seats and make them available for walk-ins.

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Sunday Brunch @ The Terrace at the River Inn – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eat filet mignon, crab cakes, pork belly and eggs, and more at the Terrace at the River Inn on Easter. Reservations are available now, but filling up fast. Call 901-260-3333.

Sunday, April 1st – Easter Sunday Brunch @ Paulette’s – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

​​​​​​​Join their annual Easter brunch, reserve your seat now! Call 901-260-3300.

Sunday, April 1st – Memphis Easter Brunch at Delta’s Kitchen at Guest House at Graceland – 11a.m. to 3p.m.​​​​​​​

The brunch includes an endless buffet fo traditional and non-traditional Easter brunch menu items. The price is $55 per adult and $25 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.