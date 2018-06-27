Best ways to make sure your air conditioning doesn't break this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s getting dangerously hot across the Mid-South, and the air conditioning business is booming for repairmen.
FOX13 spoke with one A/C repairman about how they’re keeping up with booming business. He also shared ways to make sure you’re A/C stays running cool in the Mid-South heat.
Service Tech and A/C repairman Michael Steadman said he has been busier than usual this summer.
“We have been busy! We're trying to get to everybody... and trying to get to everybody in the same day," Steadman said.
Steadman broke down the best ways to keep you’re A/C running.
- Do your maintenance replace your filters
- Have your condenser cleaned
- Make sure everything is operating as best it can
The repairman said he receives 8-10 calls a day that are air conditioning related.
