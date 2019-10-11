0 Best ways to prepare your home for dropping temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Temperatures are expected to drop in the Mid-South and heating companies are expecting a busy weekend.

Memphis Light Gas and Water spent the day going door to door delivering energy kits to Binghampton Homeowners, helping customers with weather-stripping windows and doors and replacing filters.

Rick Farrell from Choate's Heating and Cooling told FOX13, "We expect a lot of call volume this weekend due to temps actually getting low enough where people kick it on. We've had some people call in wanting to get their yearly check done and we're scheduling those."

Experts warn homeowners about the three simple steps they need to take right now. Rule of thumb is to check your filters at least once a month.

Farrell said, "because the filter is the first thing that's going to cost you a lot of money in heating or cooling because the system is going to work harder, it's going to run longer just from that one simple thing."

Yearly safety inspections and setting your thermostat at the right temperature can also save you from problems down the road, but a yearly inspection can cost you about $60.

Luckily, MLGW has assistance programs to help ease the burden for some customers.

If you're retired and living on a fixed income and only received one check at the beginning of each month, you may be eligible to enter the net due program.

That means you can request the net due date on your bill be delayed until you have received your check

There's also a holiday bill break that MLGW offers between Dec. 15 and Jan.14 annually. If you have an unpaid bill of less than $400.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.