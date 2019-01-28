0 Best ways to prevent frozen pipes during freezing temperatures

Tennessee is the 4th worst state in the country for frozen pipes, according to 2018 State Farm claims data.

Data also found more than 800 State Farm customers in the state filed claims for winter water losses - such as frozen pipes.

>> Timing, accumulation totals for winter weather in the Mid-South

With a big drop in temperatures expected overnight, FOX13 got a demonstration from a local plumber on how you can avoid becoming part of that statistic.

When you want hot water, it's as easy as turning on the faucet. With temperatures falling by the minute, plumbers say it's not turning on that faucet that could cost you.

"It will flood your house from the attic down. Insulation, sheetrock will be on the floor. Carpet, hardwood will be ruined,” Lewis Guinn told us Monday.

Guinn has been a plumber for 25 years and has seen his share of horror stories caused by frozen and burst pipes.

"I have seen brand new homes with frozen pipes. They call us, there's water running everywhere, behind a marble wall or a tile wall. Bathroom or shower is usually the worst. And every time we have to bust it out to get to it. Makes a mess,” he explained.

FOX13 asked if he was surprised to hear Tennessee is 4th worst in the country for frozen pipes, according to State Farm.

"I am not. We are not equipped for cold weather, below-freezing weather,” Guinn answered.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

We asked the plumber, "What's the importance of having water running during a storm like the one we are expecting.”

"We want to have the water running. Hot and cold both. You want to leave it dripping. Cause hot water will freeze faster. As long as water is moving, it will not freeze as quick,” Guinn said.

Next, we asked Guinn if there was any truth behind the "open cabinets" rule.

"That lets warm air from your house get under there, circulate air to the pipe itself, the drain, hot and cold water coming in,” he explained. “It will get warm air behind the wall, where the pipes come out of the ground, and will help keep them from freezing."

And it's not just about what's going on inside your house. What's outside is important as well.

Guinn explained what you should do to winterize the outside of your home.

“On the outside faucet, if you have a water hose hooked up, unhook it, put a faucet cover on it, so it's covered. If it's dripping, call us to repair it beforehand. A dripping outside faucet will freeze immediately."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.