0 Better weather makes way for anticipated Southaven construction developments

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A major step forward for a long-awaited development in Southaven.

It may not sound like much, but the asphalt is down at Silo Square.

The developer told FOX13 the construction should really take off now on the shops, restaurants and homes.

Brian Hill, the developer, said during his 25 years in construction, he has never had to deal with the kind of sloppy weather he has dealt with this year.

Hill told FOX13 he intended to have asphalt down by Thanksgiving of last year, but the weather never allowed it.

“Because we have had about one day week to work it has rained every week and by the time it would dry up in the winter, we would typically have one day to work before it would rain again.

The asphalt is so important because without it, you cannot record where all the plots of property are located, which means you cannot build. So today is a big day.

“Oh, it’s huge, it’s exciting, we are sitting on go,” Hill said. “We have already had our plans approved for our first two buildings and we are ready to pull the first two permits,” Hill said.

He said that the first two commercial buildings will be started in the next two weeks and in about two months, homes will start to go up.

“The housing will go from all the way behind that Berm to Tchulahoma Road,” Hill said.

Hill told FOX13 he expects the first two commercial businesses to open in Silo Square in July.

