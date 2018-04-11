0 Bidding developers question some aspects of Fairground Redevelopment plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 obtained documents showing new details into the city’s plan to redevelop the Fairgrounds property and questions possible developers have.

The city is still in the bid process for contractors to build and renovate this property. A 19 question and answer addendum to the request for Proposal sheds new insight into questions some of the prospective developers have about the project.

One unknown developer asked if the unused Coliseum could be demolished and replaced with retail. The city said in their written response, “they cannot envision such a possibility but added they would welcome any insight from developers.”

We were told the city’s community development planners were not available for further questions on Wednesday and they didn’t want to comment further until the bid process was over, so we asked Memphians about it.

Wayne Porter said, “that's kind of far-fetched there.”

The Q & A documents also questioned if the money to build a 500 space parking garage can be better spent? The city said they still favor it to keep as much space open for the other projects on the property.

Memphian Louis Cole Jr. says, “when you got two similar events going on at the same time and it can be a big congestion and it can be a big problem for the city with tourism and stuff.”

Developers called the current planned layout “disjointed” with a lot of pad sites with limited interactivity and a lot of separate investments. The city says the plan calls for biking trails and a new design to better connect the overall space. Cole said it’s good to work out the details now.

“The project will put people to work and to develop the community on a national scale.”

The $160 million project of the 155 acre property will use a combination of local, state and federal money to fund. The questions are a common part of the bid process, which is now closed. The city must now select a developer and construction can then be scheduled to begin.

