0 Big changes coming to parking methods in Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - Changes are coming to parking in Oxford, Mississippi. This city's side street parking lots are currently free, but when new parking lots open, they will become paid.

Some free parking will be moving to a new parking garage.

Oxford plans on selling 240 monthly parking passes in certain parking lots, and they are expected to go fast.

The parking permits will go on sale September 30. Drivers can go to city hall and purchase the pass that day, or you can purchase them online. Officials said the parking passes will also be sold October 2, 4, and 7.

Oxford parking director, Matt Davis, told FOX13, "drivers can use these permits on off-street lots that will be converted to paid lots in October."

Basically, the permits allow you to bypass the kiosks that we will be added to off-street lots. They are public permits.

Although the permits are not on sale yet, you can go online to the city's website now and set up an account so you can purchase it the day it goes on sale.

"We have two different types. If you select premium you will get into every lot," Davis explained.

Davis also told us buying a permit will give you much more savings than paying by the hour.

"If you were going to pay hourly rates on one of the off-street lots, which are 75 cents an hour, that would cost $120 a month. If you get a pass that's only $50 a month, you're saving $75."

The City of Oxford told us when the parking garage opens downtown, there will be 100 more free parking spaces than there are now.

