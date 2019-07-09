0 Big changes coming to trash pick-up in West Memphis

Major changes are coming to the way some curbside is picked up.

West Memphis city leaders are no longer picking up large and bulky items from businesses and some apartment complexes.

If you have large items outside like a couch, the city of West Memphis is no longer going to pick it up in certain areas.

That’s because it was costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime.

Everyone isn’t excited about the new changes.

“We’re paying their salary with our taxes so I don’t see why they shouldn’t pick it up,” said Jushun Malone who lives in West Memphis.

Malone who has lived in West Memphis all of his life said he isn’t looking forward to new changes impacting the way curbside debris is picked up.

City council just passed an ordinance that means sanitation workers no longer have to pick up large and bulky items like mattresses, couches, tires or even tree limbs.

“For non-residential, any multi-dwelling apartment complex that is over four units so five or more units, we will not pick them up any longer, that would be between the tenant and landlord,” said Amanda Hicks who is the director over Public Works.

That goes for commercial businesses too.

Hicks said sometimes when people get evicted from their apartments, they leave large items outside their homes for someone else to clean up. She says in 2018, it costs the city $86,000 dollars in overtime.

“Go in and hire some more people, you won’t have to pay overtime, we been paying the same taxes forever in West Memphis,” Malone said.

Hicks said the money the city will save can be used for equipment, equipment maintenance, and employee bonuses.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The city’s goal is to get people to take pride in their city despite the controversy behind the changes.

“It’s been getting done forever in West Memphis so what is the change about it now that it’s costing so much to have the trash picked up,” Malone stated.

The city of West Memphis will still continue to pick up curbside debris and some furniture in certain residential areas, but it must be a certain size.

“The residential category is a single family household, dwelling or a multi duplex up to four units and we will continue to pick up curbside trash, things like limbs, some furniture as long as it’s 10 feet long, six feet wide, three feet high,” said Hicks. “Also, it can’t be six feet within a storm drain and we are limited to the diameter that if it’s tree limbs it has to be 10 inches or smaller and 6 feet in length.”

It will take about 30 days for this to go into effect.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.