Big changes to tickets systems at the National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When you head to the National Civil Rights Museum this week, your wallet will notice a little change.
A dollar to be exact.
On Labor Day, a steady flow of people visited the museum, like Jasmine Davis, who traveled with her family from Birmingham, Ala.
"[We came here] to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Davis.
The Davis Family and others who visited on Monday did not see any differences to admissions. But starting Wednesday, visitors will be able to purchase tickets online for the first time.
"I think that's convenient," said Davis. "I think that's a great idea."
The other change: tickets are increasing by a dollar.
Faith Morris, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer at the National Civil Rights Museum, called the increase a modest one and the first in about three years.
"We are still a very good bargain as museums go," said Morris. We try to make it so we don't price ourselves out. We want to make this an experience that everyone can enjoy and be a part of," said Morris.
