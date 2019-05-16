Big rewards available for several cases across Memphis from Crime Stoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About $79,000 in reward money is currently available from Crime Stoppers for information in several cases in Memphis.
About 10 homicide cases exceed the typical reward for Crime Stoppers, which is about $2,000. Reward money for a 30-year-old cold case is one of the oldest cases on the list.
People who have connections to these cases have donated money to Crime Stoppers in hopes of finding the people responsible.
In 1989, someone murdered James Little’s sister – Nancy Little – in South Memphis.
“Makes you feel horrible everyday knowing you got somebody that committed a capital murder,” said Little.
Little donated more than $7,000 to add to the Crime Stoppers reward to help get information about his sister’s death, bringing it up to $10,000.
“It angers the hell out of me,” he said. “A lot of things run through your mind, but you do have to leave it up to the police.”
The highest reward on the list is Calvin Wilhite’s case at $20,000. Wilhite was an army sergeant, who was killed in May 2015 in front of FedExForum.
Several different organizations have donated to Wilhite’s case.
