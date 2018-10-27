Bill Lee, Karl Dean visit West Tennessee during gubernatorial race home stretch

West Tennessee is heavy on the minds of candidates heading into November’s election.
Bill Lee, the Republican candidate for governor, visited five counties along his 95-county Tennessee tour. Lee has less than 10 counties to visit before election day.
”Thank the Lord. Just 11 days,” Lee joked at Friday’s event in Collierville.
Laughs filled the room in shortly after, but Lee seriously hit the pavement in Tennessee Friday. The Republican hopeful for governor visited five counties along his 95-county tour.
“I believe Tennessee can lead the nation but in order for that to happen, we have to have an accelerated transformation in west Tennessee,” Lee said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Federal judge rules Memphis police violated ‘consent decree’ by spying on political protesters
- 11-year-old killed after being thrown from SUV during crash
- Memphis pastor preached on Facebook live at the time he was set to be in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Lee finds himself in a tight race, running against Democrat and former Nashville mayor Karl Dean.
Despite the two differences, they’ve generally kept their debate about the issues -- despite today's tense political climate.
“My wife and I made a decision when we started this race is to stay positive,” Lee said. “I wanted to talk about my vision and what I think is most important to Tennesseans.”
Around 100,000 people already cast ballots in Shelby County – 11 days before Election Day.
FOX13 also reached out to the Dean campaign about the nature of the race. We are still working to hear back.
Dean will be in Memphis Saturday for a "brunch to the polls event."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}