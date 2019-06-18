0 Billy Ray Turner, man charged in murder of Lorenzen Wright, pleads guilty for separate gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the people who was arrested for the murder of Lorenzen Wright is has pled guilty to a separate charge.

Billy Turner was arrested in 2017 for Wright's murder and was also charged with three counts of a felon in possession of a weapon.

Turner pled guilty to a shotgun that was found at his home. That incident happened on Dec. 5, 2017, officials said.

Breaking:DA’s Office announces #BillyTurner decided to plead guilty to 3 charges of possession of weapon by a convicted felon. — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) June 17, 2019

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990s.

He was indicted by a grand jury in 2018.

Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright was also arrested in connection with the murder.

Turner was expected to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty to the gun charges, but the District Attorney's Office announced Monday that he decided to plead guilty to one charge.

There were 72 prospective jurors in the courtroom as jury selection was about to begin before Turner switched his plea.

According to officials, a similar gun charge was dismissed Monday, while a third charge remains pending.

Turner faces 12 to 20 years in prison for this charge when he is sentenced on July 26.

