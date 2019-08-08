Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 16 years in prison for gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the people who was arrested for the murder of Lorenzen Wright was sentenced this afternoon on a separate gun charge, police said.
Billy Turner was arrested in 2017 for Wright's murder and was also charged with three counts of a felon in possession of a weapon.
Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Thursday, Turner was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2017, officials said.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990s.
Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright was also arrested in connection with the murder.
But in a major twist in the murder case, Sherra Wright pleaded guilty.
She pleaded guilty to Facilitation of Murder in the First Degree.
She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She must serve at least 30 percent of the sentence and will get credit for time served, which means she will be eligible for parole by late 2026.
