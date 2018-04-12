Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson expected in Memphis court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said Sherra Wright-Robinson and Billy Turner have a bond hearing set for Thursday morning.
Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings answered "yes" when asked if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen Wright in the past.
Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in her Riverside, California in December 2017.
Billy Turner was arrested November 2017.
