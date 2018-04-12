  • Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson expected in Memphis court today

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said Sherra Wright-Robinson and Billy Turner have a bond hearing set for Thursday morning. 

    Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

    Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.

    Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings answered "yes" when asked if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen Wright in the past. 

    Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in her Riverside, California in December 2017.

    Billy Turner was arrested November 2017. 

    Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson expected in Memphis court today

    Vikings sign Kendall Wright, who led Bears in receiving

    Roberts says Turner's broken wrist won't need surgery

    Dodgers' Justin Turner breaks left wrist on HBP

    District Attorney will not seek death penalty against Sherra Wright and…