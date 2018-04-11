Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson expected in Memphis court tomorrow morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said Sherra Wright-Robinson and Billy Turner have a bond hearing set for Thursday morning.
Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.
RELATED: Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times, documents say
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings answered "yes" when asked if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen Wright in the past.
RELATED: Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra charged with his murder
Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in her Riverside, California in December 2017.
Billy Turner was arrested November 2017.
RELATED: Who is Billy Turner? Suspect accused in Lorenzen Wright murder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}