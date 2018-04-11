  • Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson expected in Memphis court tomorrow morning

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said Sherra Wright-Robinson and Billy Turner have a bond hearing set for Thursday morning. 

    Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

    Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.

    Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings answered "yes" when asked if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen Wright in the past. 

    Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in her Riverside, California in December 2017.

    Billy Turner was arrested November 2017. 

