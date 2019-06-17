Billy Turner, man charged in murder of Lorenzen Wright set to stand trial for separate gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the people who was arrested for the murder of Lorenzen Wright is set to stand trial for a separate charge.
Billy Turner was arrested in 2017 for the murder and was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990's.
He was indicted by a grand jury in 2018.
Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright was also arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the trial.
