  Billy Turner, man charged in murder of Lorenzen Wright set to stand trial for separate gun charge

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the people who was arrested for the murder of Lorenzen Wright is set to stand trial for a separate charge. 

    Billy Turner was arrested in 2017 for the murder and was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon. 

    According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990's.

    He was indicted by a grand jury in 2018. 

    Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright was also arrested. 

