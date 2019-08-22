Billy Turner's trial taken off of docket following 'new discovery,' attorney says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Billy Ray Turner, the man charged in connection with the death of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge this morning.
During the brief appearance, FOX13 learned the trial date has been taken off the docket. An attorney told FOX13 there was 'new discovery.'
They will request a new trial date during the report to the court on September 16.
Details surrounding the new information is extremely limited.
The last time Turner was in court he was sentenced to 16 years for a separate gun charge.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990s.
Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright was also arrested in connection with the murder.
But in a major twist in the murder case, Sherra Wright pleaded guilty.
She pleaded guilty to Facilitation of Murder in the First Degree.
She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She must serve at least 30 percent of the sentence and will get credit for time served, which means she will be eligible for parole by late 2026.
