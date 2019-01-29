  • Bitterly cold temperatures for Tuesday morning

    Updated:
    • Dress in multiple layers today and have the coat, scarf, and gloves.  
    • Temperatures are DANGEROUSLY COLD across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 30s. 
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and cold Tuesday.

