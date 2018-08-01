Black farmer across the Mid-South say were sold bad soybean seeds, in court Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Black farmers across the Mid-South who say they were sold bad soybean seeds will be in federal court Thursday morning.
The Black Farmers and Agriculturalist Association is hoping to get the "OK" to go ahead with a class action suit against the billion-dollar company Stine Seeds.
One farmer says he purchased close to $100,000 worth of soy bean that didn’t return profit.
More than nine farmers signed up to be a part of this class action law suit, tomorrow there may be more.
Several farmers in the Mid-South say they were hoodwinked and sold bad soybean seeds.
FOX13 reached out to Stine Seed by email, we haven’t received a response.
The court hearing will take place Thursday at the federal courthouse beginning at 2 p.m.
