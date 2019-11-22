Black Lives Matter activist Pamela Moses arrested, accused of voting illegally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local Black Lives Matter activist, Pamela Moses, has been indicted on 14 charges.
These new charges are in connection to election fraud and date back to 2015.
Moses is accused of illegally voting for several years despite being ineligible to vote because of a felony conviction.
FOX13 attempted to speak to Moses about these charges, but the number we were given went straight to voicemail.
Moses founded Black Lives Matter Memphis and was a candidate for Mayor of Memphis, but lost the general election on October 3, 2019.
This isn’t the first time Moses has had a run in with the law.
In 2015, Moses was convicted of stalking a judge, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Public records also show Moses was detained by police in 2016 and charged with inciting to riot. Those charges were dropped.
The most recent 14 charges include 12 counts of illegal registration or voting, one count of falsifying entry on an election document and one count of perjury.
