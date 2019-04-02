0 Black Lives Matter activist wins defamation and slander suit against former Shelby Co. commissioner

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County judge ruled in favor of a local activist in a defamation and slander trial.

Pamela Moses, the founder of Black Lives Matter Memphis, filed a lawsuit against former Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland in 2017.

The lawsuit stems from comments Roland made during a meeting.

He said, “Homeland security needed to watch that lady Pamela Moses” after calling her and other activist terrorists.

A judge awarded Moses $500 in court costs and fees on Monday in her case against Roland.

FOX13 reviewed archived meeting footage where we found clips of activists speaking out on behalf of Moses and asking then-commissioner Roland for an apology.

But instead, Roland doubled down on his statement.

“I did say that about Ms. Moses and I stand by it. Ms. Moses has threatened judges and she has threatened everybody, but I can tell you this dog ain’t gone run, and I stand by everything I said the other day. Other than that I have nothing else to say,” said Roland during a meeting in June 2017.

FOX13 talked with Roland over the phone but he didn’t want to comment on-camera about the case.

In a statement, Moses said the following about her case:

“Hopefully this case should restore order and civility to Shelby County meetings as well as illustrate activists are not terrorists but are fundamentally important to ensuring transparency, accountability, equal protection and dignity for all citizens.”

FOX13 also reached out to the county for a comment but we didn’t get a response in time for this report.

