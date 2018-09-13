  • ‘Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman visits St. Jude

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chadwick Boseman starred on the big screen in the movie ‘Black Panther,’ but he became a real-life super hero to many children during a visit to Memphis.

    Boseman visited St. Jude Children’s to learn about the hospital’s mission and to meet with children who are battling cancer.

    The 'Black Panther' star had a birthday celebration with a young girl named Mady.

    He also met with a boy named Hayden, who asked the 'Black Panther to say hello to some of his fellow Avengers.

