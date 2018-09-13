‘Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman visits St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chadwick Boseman starred on the big screen in the movie ‘Black Panther,’ but he became a real-life super hero to many children during a visit to Memphis.
Boseman visited St. Jude Children’s to learn about the hospital’s mission and to meet with children who are battling cancer.
It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD— St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018
The 'Black Panther' star had a birthday celebration with a young girl named Mady.
Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did. #StJude pic.twitter.com/BP04nLNXH9— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 12, 2018
He also met with a boy named Hayden, who asked the 'Black Panther to say hello to some of his fellow Avengers.
Hayden wanted me to say hello to two of his other favorite @Marvel heroes, Thor and Spider-Man, so @ChrisHemsworth and @TomHolland1996 - my boy says hi! Also had to add a Killmonger bobble head to his collection. @michaelb4jordan #StJude pic.twitter.com/EdGEF61yLU— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 12, 2018
