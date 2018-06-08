0 Black woman handcuffed, accused of shoplifting after returning items to Victoria's Secret

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said she was handcuffed at a Victoria’s Secret in Collierville for no reason other than the color of her skin.

An employee at Victoria’s Secret forgot to remove the censor on a bra she purchased recently at the store in carriage crossing. On Monday, she took the bra back to have the censor removed.

"I told her she could keep the bag up there. I was going to go look around the store," Jovita Jones told FOX13.

As she made her way to the dressing room with new items to purchase, Jones spotted a police officer walking toward her.

"He could have asked, ma'am, can I search your bag? He didn't do any of that. He just came in and salled handcuffs on me. He made up in his mind I was guilty," Jones said.

An employee had called police on the accomplished, educated shopper who has no criminal record. The store tried to make things right by offering Jones an 100-dollar gift card, but she wasn't having it.

"I told her a 100-dollar gift card is not going to take back the discrimination, humiliation, defamation that I faced in that store that day," Jones told FOX13.

We reached out to Victoria's Secret for a statement on this situation. A spokesperson for the company sent us this statement:

“We are sincerely sorry for the experience Ms. Jones Cage had in our store. Bottom line, we made a mistake, and we do not tolerate this behavior. Our head of stores has been trying to reach Ms. Jones Cage to personally apologize for her experience. Victoria’s Secret is adamant that all customers be treated with dignity and respect. We have investigated the matter, and the associate involved is no longer employed with our brand. In addition, we are meeting with every associate in the store to reinforce our values and policies. We are committed to delivering an excellent shopping experience to every customer, every time … we have work to do – and we are dedicated to this mission.”

