Blighted property in Memphis demolished to make way for housing for veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has reported extensively on old, blighted properties throughout the city of Memphis.
As of Tuesday, there’s one less.
Amy Schaftlein, the Executive Director of United Housing, said the future of a Heights neighborhood property is bright.
In a few months, nonprofit leaders hope there will be affordable veterans housing standing where an eyesore once was.
“Too often you see houses that are vacant and abandoned attract crime, trash, and become health hazards on the community,” Schaftlein said. “There are schools nearby. Kids walk around. Whenever you walk around and see homes vacant and abandoned, it can be a draw on your spirit,” she said.
All were in good spirits at the demolition Tuesday morning.
United Housing is partnering with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Patriot Bank, Cocaine and Alcohol Awareness Program, Alpha Omega, Barron Heights, Catholic Charities, and Heights CDC to identify veterans looking transition to a more permanent place.
“In the next few months we’ll put out bids because we’re using state funding to build back homes for veterans,” Schaftlein said. “Two bed, two bath homes built right back here… The timeline will probably be two to three months,” she said.
In January of 2018, United Housing was granted funding from the state’s blight elimination program.
