0 BlocBoy JB named target of search warrant, accused of hiding wanted criminal, documents say

Details in an arrest affidavit for BlocBoy JB accuse the Memphis rapper of hiding a man wanted for violent crimes – including solicitation of murder.

A multi-agency investigation, centering around a home in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Irene, led to the arrest of the rapper, whose real name is James Baker. Police documents indicate he was renting the house.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division was conducting surveillance because of a drug complaint – but detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit had information that BlocBoy JB was hiding a man named Marquan Perry, who according to jail records was arrested for first-degree murder and solicitation of attempted first-degree murder.

On May 2, an SCSO detective smelled marijuana and saw several people outside the home smoking. He watched a man go back inside the home and come out with a glass jar containing suspected marijuana, according to arresting documents.

The man and woman allegedly got into a black SUV and left. Deputies pulled the vehicle over on Highway-385 near Forest Hill Irene because the man was not wearing his seatbelt.

Deputies approached the SUV and saw suspected marijuana in the cup holder, along with several guns in different areas of the vehicle. The drugs were tested and came back positive as marijuana.

Surveillance on the home continued, and detectives saw BlocBoy JB come outside, get into a car and leave. He was documented going 67 in a 45 MPH zone and was pulled over, according to the arrest affidavit.

The detective, who said he knew the rapper was a convicted felon, saw a Glock in the backseat and detained him.

Shortly thereafter, investigators got a warrant to search the home. It named BlocBoy JB as the target.

Once in the home, detectives found Marquan Perry in the attic. The arrest affidavit for BlocBoy JB indicates Perry was wanted for soliciting attempted first-degree murder – but his jail intake shows that charge and a charge of first-degree murder.

Detectives continued to search the home and found marijuana, a scale, a loaded Glock and various types of ammunition in bedroom. A driver’s license and passport for BlocBoy JB (James Baker) were found in that same bedroom, according to the arrest affidavit.

Several more loaded guns – including two Diamondback Firearms DB15 rifles – were found throughout the home. Detectives also documented finding various rounds of ammunition and an EOTech laser sight.

BlocBoy JB told investigators he knows he is not supposed to be around firearms because he is a convicted felon, but he said they were for a video shoot and he thought they were not loaded, according to the arrest affidavit. He allegedly refused to give a recorded statement saying anything more.

BlocBoy JB is charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Speeding.

The affidavit states the rapper pleaded guilty to felony drug and weapons charges in June 2018.

