Blood stains street after man gets stabbed at gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Z-Mart gas station in Nashville overnight.
Investigators said a male victim appeared to have been stabbed outside of a strip mall area, then went across the street to the Z-Mart and fell in front of it.
The victim crossing the street and laying to the ground in front of the Z-Mart was caught on video footage.
Officers say blood stains were found along the street, across from the strip mall.
The victim is in critical, but stable condition and is in surgery.
No word on a suspect at this time.
