  • Blood stains street after man gets stabbed at gas station

    By: Dasia Clemente, WZTV

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Z-Mart gas station in Nashville overnight.

    Investigators said a male victim appeared to have been stabbed outside of a strip mall area, then went across the street to the Z-Mart and fell in front of it.

    Trending stories:

    The victim crossing the street and laying to the ground in front of the Z-Mart was caught on video footage.

    Officers say blood stains were found along the street, across from the strip mall.

    The victim is in critical, but stable condition and is in surgery.

    No word on a suspect at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blood stains street after man gets stabbed at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested after stabbing co-worker during argument

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cancer patient attacked by Mississippi car dealer speaks one-on-one to FOX13

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer in ICU after being stabbed in neck, suspect charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot and killed in Orange Mound