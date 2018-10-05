0 Bloody night leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in shootings across Memphis

Six people were shot, including one who died, over a five-hour span across the city of Memphis.

FOX13 had a crew on the scene of each shooting.

There were five separate incidents.

PARKWAY VILLAGE

Police responded to a shooting at the Clearbrook Village Apartments around 9:15 Thursday night. Officers located two male victims – one who was dead and another who was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect escaped in a red SUV. No arrests have been made.

ORANGE MOUND

A person was shot in the 2300 block of Park Avenue around 11 p.m. Police said the victim was transported to Regional One.

No condition report was made available.

SOUTH MEMPHIS

15 minutes later, police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Bismark Street and Silverage Avenue.

A man was shot at the location, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect drove off westbound on Silverage in a black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

NUTBUSH

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Berkshire Avenue. Details are limited, but investigators said the victim was transported to Regional One.

SOUTH PARKWAY

An hour later, police were called to a shooting at a Marathon gas station on South Parkway.

The victim walked to a nearby fire station, and fire officials confirmed they transported that individual to Regional One.

A condition report was not given.

