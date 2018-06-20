  • Blues artist "Lil Howlin' Wolf" dead at 87

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - World famous blues artist "Lil Howlin' Wolf" died in his Memphis home at the age 87.

    'Lil Howlin' Wolf' (Jessie Sanders), was mentored by legendary blues singer Chester Burnett (Howlin' Wolf).

    Sanders took his stage name as a tribute to Howlin' Wolf. 

    Trending stories:

    Sanders also played for 3 presidents and every major Blues Festival in the United States.

    The bluesman shared the stage with blues greats like B.B. King, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, Koko Taylor, Etta James and more.

    Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blues artist "Lil Howlin' Wolf" dead at 87